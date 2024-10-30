What Can We Do to Make This “The Best of all Possible Worlds”?

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

What a scary and spiritual week we have coming. Tomorrow is Halloween in a real world of tricks and treats. November 1st is Day of the Dead, a Mexican based holiday of welcoming back valued ancestors. And November 5th is Election Day, where we hope for a better world, which would include improved collective mental health. Will the winner turn out to be a trick or treat?



The question is whether psychiatry will come out of their offices and our important work with patients to also do what we can to make this “the best of all possible worlds,” at least for now. That means more social psychoexemplaries instead of social psychopathlogoies; valuing our valued psychiatrist colleagues who have passed away; and electing political leaders that are devoted to reducing undue conflict and trauma in the world.

