What is New in Geriatric Psychiatry?

“One in 5 older adults have a diagnosable mental illness, with anxiety disorders, mood disorders, psychotic disorders, substance use disorders, and cognitive disorders being the more common disorders among this population.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP, of Creighton University School of Medicine, Catholic Health Initiatives Health Behavioral Health Services, and Yale School of Medicine, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of his upcoming presentations at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

Tampi will be joining colleagues in several presentations discussing updates in geriatric psychiatry, the management of the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, and some ways international medical graduates can become leaders in the field of psychiatry. He will also be participating in the 2-part 2024 Psychiatry Review and “MindGames Masters: Subspecialty Review for the General Psychiatrist.”

In this video, Tampi also shares some clinical pearls he hopes clinicians will take away from his presentations, as well as what he is most looking forward to at this year’s APA Annual Meeting.

Tampi’s presentations:

‘Building, Growing, and Thriving in Academic Careers’ With a Focus on Our International Medical Graduates

Saturday, May 4, 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Javits Center, Room 3D03

2024 Psychiatry Review, Part 1

Saturday, May 4, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT

Columbia/Duffy, Marriott Marquis

2024 Psychiatry Review, Part 2

Sunday, May 5, 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Columbia/Duffy, Marriott Marquis

MindGames Masters: Subspecialty Review for the General Psychiatrist

Sunday, May 5, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT

Columbia/Duffy, Marriott Marquis

Updates in Geriatric Psychiatry

Monday, May 6, 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Empire/Hudson/Chelsea, Marriott Marquis

A Clinician’s Guide to the Management of Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia in the Era of Boxed Warning

Monday, May 6, 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM EDT

Javits Center, Room 1E10

Dr Tampi is professor and chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Creighton University School of Medicine and Catholic Health Initiatives Health Behavioral Health Services in Omaha, Nebraska. He is also an adjunct professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut.

The 2024 APA Annual Meeting will take place in New York City from May 4 to 8. If you are attending the meeting, be sure to say hello to Psychiatric Times! You can see the editorial team and Editor-in-Chief John J. Miller, MD, in Booth #1417, or in sessions, covering the latest updates in psychiatric care.

