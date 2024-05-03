What is New in Geriatric Psychiatry?

CONFERENCE REPORTER

“One in 5 older adults have a diagnosable mental illness, with anxiety disorders, mood disorders, psychotic disorders, substance use disorders, and cognitive disorders being the more common disorders among this population.”

In this Mental Health Minute, Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP, of Creighton University School of Medicine, Catholic Health Initiatives Health Behavioral Health Services, and Yale School of Medicine, gives Psychiatric Times® a preview of his upcoming presentations at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

Tampi will be joining colleagues in several presentations discussing updates in geriatric psychiatry, the management of the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, and some ways international medical graduates can become leaders in the field of psychiatry. He will also be participating in the 2-part 2024 Psychiatry Review and “MindGames Masters: Subspecialty Review for the General Psychiatrist.”

In this video, Tampi also shares some clinical pearls he hopes clinicians will take away from his presentations, as well as what he is most looking forward to at this year’s APA Annual Meeting.

Tampi’s presentations:

“‘Building, Growing, and Thriving in Academic Careers’ With a Focus on Our International Medical Graduates”

Saturday, May 4, 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Javits Center, Room 3D03

“2024 Psychiatry Review, Part 1”

Saturday, May 4, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT

Columbia/Duffy, Marriott Marquis

“2024 Psychiatry Review, Part 2”

Sunday, May 5, 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Columbia/Duffy, Marriott Marquis

“MindGames Masters: Subspecialty Review for the General Psychiatrist”

Sunday, May 5, 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT

Columbia/Duffy, Marriott Marquis

“Updates in Geriatric Psychiatry”

Monday, May 6, 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT

Empire/Hudson/Chelsea, Marriott Marquis

“A Clinician’s Guide to the Management of Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia in the Era of Boxed Warning”

Monday, May 6, 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM EDT

Javits Center, Room 1E10

Dr Tampi is professor and chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Creighton University School of Medicine and Catholic Health Initiatives Health Behavioral Health Services in Omaha, Nebraska. He is also an adjunct professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut.

