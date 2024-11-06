What We Are Thankful For

Tierney/AdobeStock

The month of November is a time to celebrate, reconnect with friends and family, and give thanks. Allow us to share a short list of some things for which we are thankful.

Most importantly, we are thankful for you, the psychiatric clinicians who strive to provide top-quality care and improve patient outcomes. We do our best at Psychiatric Times to assist you in this endeavor by sharing best practice tips and clinical pearls from your colleagues and leaders in the field cover to cover in every print issue and online at psychiatrictimes.com.

We are also thankful for the robust and thriving pipeline of innovative treatments. For the first time in more than 50 years, there is a new agent with a novel mechanism of action for schizophrenia: Cobenfy, formerly known as KarXT. To live in such a historic time of advancements is extremely exciting, and who knows what the upcoming year will bring in terms of discoveries and approvals?

We are also thankful to be the voice of psychiatry, providing a platform to psychiatric clinicians from around the world. In this issue, you can find a myriad of voices, including a continuing education article on multidisciplinary inpatient care for youth with eating disorders, a Special Report focused on forensic psychiatry, and an update on trauma and psychosis, along with much more.

What are you thankful for in psychiatry and your work life? Share via social media or write to us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences