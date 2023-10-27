Wrestling With Evil in the World, or Is It Something Else?

Tryfonov/AdobeStock

Over 13 years ago, on March 2010, I wrote an article for Psychiatric Times titled “Wrestling with Evil in Prison Psychiatry.” My writings on prison psychiatry actually won health care journalism recognition.

Having never before applied the word “evil” in psychiatry, I ended up doing so in regards to one patient. Nothing else seemed to apply, neither gang involvement, antisocial personality disorder, or his religious beliefs. At that time, for clinical applicability, I came up with this definition of evil:

“Evil is unacceptable, destructive behavior, exhibited without remorse and without a more general moral framework, which cannot be explained solely by psychopathology.”

The word is most often used in relationship to religious beliefs, and especially in situations that seem horrific. Since that prison encounter, I have come to conclude that any evil-seeming behavior is likely intertwined with whatever psychopathology may be present.

I feel a sense of deja vu as the Mideast and Ukrainian-Russian wars go on. Evil has been tossed back and forth as an explanation of the atrocities that have taken place in the invasions, but without explaining its genesis. Here, gang behavior seems as prominent as any other “evil” explanation.

Then there is the recent mass shooting in Maine, the only news to get the Mideast war off the front page of the mainstream news. Here, though, there seems to be a clearer psychiatric explanation, with the perpetrator having a history of auditory hallucinations. He spent 2 weeks in an inpatient facility this summer after apparently threatening a military facility, but more information will be required to understand the role of mental illness and its treatment in his crime.

Ultimately, almost by definition, human nature and human behavior seem to be at the genesis of any such violent horror. Freud wrote much about it, especially in his book Civilization and Its Discontents, even suggesting a death wish. Regardless of the need for better gun safety, it behooves us in psychiatry to try to increase our knowledge and interventions to reduce “evil.”

