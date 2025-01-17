News

Article

40 Years of Change in Psychiatry

Author(s):

Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Carmen Kosicek emphasized the importance of balancing physical and mental health in psychiatric medication practices.
  • Visionary Psychiatry, led by Kosicek, provides hybrid psychiatric services focusing on medication management in Oregon.
SHOW MORE

We've upgraded our phones and computers... is it time to upgrade our psychiatric medications?

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, joins the 40th year celebration of Psychiatric Times from this year's Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

We have upgraded our technology over the past 40 years, but have we upgraded our psychiatric medication practices?

"Finally, we don't have to trade physical health for mental health," said Kosicek.

There's still time to virtually register for Real Psychiatry here.

Ms Kosicek is the CEO, Founder, and and a practicing PMHNP at Visionary Psychiatry—a hybrid, onsite/remote, psychiatric specialty of medication management providers offering services throughout Oregon.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
Relating Science to Patients in Innovative Ways: Welcome to the First Day of Real Psychiatry
January 17th 2025

Relating Science to Patients in Innovative Ways: Welcome to the First Day of Real Psychiatry

Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC
Arizona
January 14th 2025

Don't Miss Us at Real Psychiatry!

Leah Kuntz
depression
January 14th 2025

New Phase 1 Data on DLX-001 for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder

Aaron Koenig, MD
Gary Small
December 10th 2024

Therapeutic Advances in Alzheimer Disease

Gary W. Small, MD
ACNP Meeting Highlights Bright Future for Psychiatry
December 10th 2024

ACNP Meeting Highlights Bright Future for Psychiatry

Steven P. Levine, MD Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH
F. Gerard Moeller, M.D.
December 9th 2024

Beyond Abstinence: Other Clinically Meaningful Endpoints for Patients With Substance Use Disorders

F. Gerard Moeller, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.