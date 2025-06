50 Years Later: Advice for New Psychiatrists

Psychiatry & Society

On July 1, 1975, H. Steven Moffic, MD, started his first jobs in psychiatry. To celebrate this, the 50th anniversary of that occasion, Dr Moffic shares his advice for young psychiatrists.

"Sooner or later, you are going to get to some important ethical decisions," Moffic said to potential young career psychiatrist listeners.

He also recommends being flexible, agreeable, and thinkers and learners. Overall, he thinks young people should keep their options open and be open-minded.

"I've done lots of different stuff in psychiatry, stuff I never imagined doing. But I think I've learned something different from all of them," said Moffic.

The therapeutic alliance is the most important variable according to Moffic, and should be prioritized.

In this day and age, with increased competition for placements, Moffic believes young psychiatrists should strive to find their passions or where they excel. If passion and expertise combine, "you're in good shape," as it will also help decrease burnout.

