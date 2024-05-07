A Beacon of Hope: Psychiatrists on Socials

Psychiatrists, by maintaining active social media pages, can promote positivity and establish themselves.

Frank A. Clark, MD, the Psychiatric Times Diversity & Inclusion Section Editor, shared why maintaining a social media presence is important in this day and age.

More than 40% of consumers get health care information via social media, so it is paramount psychiatrists be online. Clark suggests keeping a personal page (private) and a professional page, where clinicians can share a biography and sound bites.

Clark presented as part of the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting session, "Psychiatrists in the Public: Professional Development With Social Media Use."

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.

