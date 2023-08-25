A Journey of Juggling

A psychiatrist discusses his hobby of juggling and demonstrates a few tricks.

In this episode of More Than Medicine, James Amos, MD, treats us to a discussion and demonstration of his hobby, juggling. He shares how he got started with juggling, his progress, and some associated health benefits—and then shows us a few tricks.

Dr Amos is a retired psychiatrist who practiced and taught consultation-liaison psychiatry for about 24 years at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Medicine, and he completed his residency in psychiatry at Iowa. He and a former chair of the psychiatry department, Dr Robert G. Robinson, coedited Psychosomatic Medicine: An Introduction to Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry.

He and his wife have made Iowa City their home for 35 years. He retired in June of 2020. He has been blogging and making YouTube videos for about a dozen years, and his blog is Go Retire Psychiatrist. His YouTube handle is @JamesAmosMD. In addition to writing and making videos, his hobbies include bird watching and juggling.

