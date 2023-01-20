Optimizing Treatment for ADHD

By Matthew Brams, MD

“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”

What may be on the horizon for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Matthew Brams, MD, joined Psychiatric Times’ Mental Health Minute to share his insights into a new study of the triple-release formulation of dexmethylphenidate CTx-1301 for adults with ADHD.

There is increased attention on adult ADHD as well as an increased awareness that ADHD has the potential to adversely affect all aspects of patients’ lives. Brams—the principal investigator—explains that this new formulation is associated with an extra 4 hours of efficacy, thus supporting adult patients throughout their active day without the need for multiple dosing or medications.

Dr Brams is currently an assistant professor in the Division of Psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine. He also serves as director of DePelchin Children’s Center and Bayou City Research, Inc.

Related Videos
View All
Related Content

How Do You Stay Healthy?

January 13th 2023

How Do You Nourish Your Mental Health?

October 10th 2022

Mental Health for Mental Health Professionals

September 16th 2022

What Do You Do Outside of Your Practice?

September 13th 2022

Creating a Culture of Education and Empowerment

August 30th 2022

The Psychology of Fraud, Episode 2: The Shark, the Lark, and the Mark: Why Do People Commit Fraud?

August 19th 2022

How Do You Stay Healthy?

January 13th 2023

How Do You Nourish Your Mental Health?

October 10th 2022

Mental Health for Mental Health Professionals

September 16th 2022

What Do You Do Outside of Your Practice?

September 13th 2022

Creating a Culture of Education and Empowerment

August 30th 2022

The Psychology of Fraud, Episode 2: The Shark, the Lark, and the Mark: Why Do People Commit Fraud?

August 19th 2022

How Do You Stay Healthy?

January 13th 2023

How Do You Nourish Your Mental Health?

October 10th 2022

Mental Health for Mental Health Professionals

September 16th 2022

What Do You Do Outside of Your Practice?

September 13th 2022

Creating a Culture of Education and Empowerment

August 30th 2022

The Psychology of Fraud, Episode 2: The Shark, the Lark, and the Mark: Why Do People Commit Fraud?

August 19th 2022
Advertise
Contact Us
Editorial
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Info

2 Clarke Drive
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.