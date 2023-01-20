Optimizing Treatment for ADHD

What may be on the horizon for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Matthew Brams, MD, joined Psychiatric Times’ Mental Health Minute to share his insights into a new study of the triple-release formulation of dexmethylphenidate CTx-1301 for adults with ADHD.

There is increased attention on adult ADHD as well as an increased awareness that ADHD has the potential to adversely affect all aspects of patients’ lives. Brams—the principal investigator—explains that this new formulation is associated with an extra 4 hours of efficacy, thus supporting adult patients throughout their active day without the need for multiple dosing or medications.

Dr Brams is currently an assistant professor in the Division of Psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine. He also serves as director of DePelchin Children’s Center and Bayou City Research, Inc.