New Biomarker Study of Rapid-Acting Treatment for Acute Depression

By Anantha Shekhar, MD, PhD

Apimostinel is in development for the treatment of acute depressive disorders and depression with suicidality.

Anantha Shekhar, MD, PhD, discusses Gate Neuroscience's phase 1 study of rapid-acting antidepressant, apimostinel.

You can read more about apimostinel in "Phase 1 Study of Apimostinel for Depression Doses First Participants."

Dr Shekhar is senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a professor of psychiatry and a professor of clinical and translational science.

How Do You Stay Healthy?

January 13th 2023

How Do You Nourish Your Mental Health?

October 10th 2022

Mental Health for Mental Health Professionals

September 16th 2022

What Do You Do Outside of Your Practice?

September 13th 2022

Creating a Culture of Education and Empowerment

August 30th 2022

The Psychology of Fraud, Episode 2: The Shark, the Lark, and the Mark: Why Do People Commit Fraud?

August 19th 2022

