A New Physician Oath for Addressing Systemic Problems in Medicine

COMMENTARY

It is no secret that the field of medicine has not always acted in the best interest of patients, and that there have been instances of unethical, racist, and oppressive violations of human rights and basic dignity, especially toward women, children, elders, people of color, disabled individuals, and other marginalized groups. What is the role of physicians in destigmatizing, decolonizing, deinstitutionalizing, and humanizing medicine?

Medicine is indeed the most beautiful field of caregiving if we treat our patients as humans—not as numbers or checklists. There needs to be an honest desire and genuine intent to work on justice and reconciliation with all those victimized by the field: patients and their loved ones, families, communities, and even health care frontline staff.

Systems that continue inappropriately using polypharmacy, over-diagnosing, labeling, pathologizing, medicating normal human reactions and emotions, using restrictive measures, and engaging in similar shady practices are systems that need to be brought into account and either rehabilitated or dismantled.