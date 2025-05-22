A New Theory of Suicidality: Insight From the Perspective of 4 Fathers

CONFERENCE REPORTER

In 2024, the United States witnessed a significant rise in suicide rates, with the number of suicide deaths exceeding 49,300.1 Despite this prevalence, we do not have a clear understanding of who is most at risk for attempting suicide. Adding to this problem, 75% of those who attempt suicide are unable to communicate their suicidal thoughts.

Iygor Galynker, MD, PhD, sought to understand the shortcomings of our current approach to suicide, how to effectively prevent suicide, and how to recognize the suicidal mental state. To map the transition from chronic to imminent suicidal risk, Galynker et al developed a novel, stepwise model of this transition, termed the Narrative-Crisis Model.3

To talk about this model and its application, Galynker presented at this year's American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting with a panel of 4 fathers, all of whom lost children to suicide. Oliver Lignell, PMP, ARM; Lorence Miller, PhD; Frederick Miller, MD; and Rob Masinter spoke about their young adult children and their suicides. They shared their recollection of their children's mental states in the time preceding their suicides, and how denial of suicidal ideation led to a false sense of security for their families.

"I am here with these incredibly courageous fathers," said Galynker. "We have researched and created the model of suicidal behavior which does not rely on people telling you they are suicidal, because they can't in that state."

The panel believes implementing a NCM framework, alongside current assessments, and partnering with public awareness could improve current suicide prevention strategies.

Stay tuned for a more in-depth look at the NCM framework and the stories of these 4 fathers and their children.

Dr Galynker is the associate chairman for Research in the Department of Psychiatry at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, and is the founder and director of the Richard and Cynthia Zirinsky Family Center for Bipolar. He is a professor of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine.

Mr Lignell is a highly dynamic digital health leader with experience in health care business strategy and planning, as well as program development and execution.

Dr Lorence Miller is a licensed clinical psychologist.

Dr Frederick Miller is a psychiatrist in Chicago.

Mr Manister is the chief executive officer at Redeux Energy.

