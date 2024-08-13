A Trial Participant's Experience With MDMA

News
Article

A phase 3 clinical trial participant shares her thoughts on MDMA-assisted psychotherapy and her trial experience.

Claire Dowdle Cina, PsyD, a participant in the phase 3 clinical trial for MDMA-assisted psychotherapy, sat down with Psychiatric Times to share her experience. She says she felt supported and held throughout the process, and was surprised and impressed by how well MDMA-assisted psychotherapy helped her process her trauma. It also softened her fear surrounding her past experiences. She is disappointed MDMA-assisted psychotherapy will not be immediately available for others following the complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration, but hopes it will be someday.

Dr Dowdle Cina was a participant in the phase 3 clinical trial for MDMA-assisted therapy and clinical psychologist. She is the founder of Emanate Mental Wellness, a Denver-based group psychotherapy practice, and the creator of online programs for living joyfully after trauma.

Recent Videos
John J. Miller, MD
John J. Miller, MD
John J. Miller, MD
John J. Miller, MD
John J. Miller, MD
John J. Miller, MD
PTSD
Related Content
MDMA

MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy: The Science Is What Matters

Ingmar Gorman, PhD
August 12th 2024
Article
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Amir Inamdar MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM
April 9th 2022
Podcast
PTSD

5 Key Take-Aways About PTSD Treatment: A Closer Look at MDMA

Leah Kuntz
August 9th 2024
Article
David Hellerstein, MD: Psychedelic Treatments for Psychiatric Disorders

David Hellerstein, MD: Psychedelic Treatments for Psychiatric Disorders

Angela A. Coombs, MD;Jennifer Sotsky, MD, MS
April 6th 2021
Podcast
ketamine

Ready, Set, Go: Administering Ketamine

Dinah Miller, MD
July 31st 2024
Article
brain

Melding Science with Woo-Woo

Dinah Miller, MD
July 23rd 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.