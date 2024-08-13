A Trial Participant's Experience With MDMA

Claire Dowdle Cina, PsyD, a participant in the phase 3 clinical trial for MDMA-assisted psychotherapy, sat down with Psychiatric Times to share her experience. She says she felt supported and held throughout the process, and was surprised and impressed by how well MDMA-assisted psychotherapy helped her process her trauma. It also softened her fear surrounding her past experiences. She is disappointed MDMA-assisted psychotherapy will not be immediately available for others following the complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration, but hopes it will be someday.

Dr Dowdle Cina was a participant in the phase 3 clinical trial for MDMA-assisted therapy and clinical psychologist. She is the founder of Emanate Mental Wellness, a Denver-based group psychotherapy practice, and the creator of online programs for living joyfully after trauma.