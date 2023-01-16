Action

By Frank A. Clark, MD

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day, a psychiatrist reflects on what is needed most—action.

Time for action

POETRY FOR INCLUSION


A time to call for divine justice
A time to search for impeccable truth
A time to invite peaceable difference
A time to sit in imperfect spaces
A time to sing with unapologetic fervor
A time to ride a bus of unwavering humanity
A time to write a letter of prudent reflection
A time to advocate for audacious hope
A time to walk in the footsteps arcing toward change
A time to love with renewed hands

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.


