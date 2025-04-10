Addressing Complex Eating Disorders: The Role of Nutrition

Ali Beckman, MS, RD, LD, CEDS-C, frequently works with patients who have complex eating disorders. The most important tool in her arsenal? A robust treatment team that has frequent touch points to discuss progress. Having a patient with avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) speak only to a nutritionist and expecting them to completely change their relationship with food is silly; the whole team needs to be involved.

Approaching treatment holistically is important, but can be challenging in outpatient settings or lower settings of care. A compassion-focused therapy lens could be beneficial for patients, shares Beckman.

The time it takes to heal a relationship with food can also prove challenging. Talking to patients and their families about the length of treatment is important, as this is not an "overnight fix" and will require the entire team's effort.

Ms Beckman is a registered dietitian, eating disorder specialist, certified intuitive eating counselor, and the director of Clinical Nutrition and Movement Services at Alsana.