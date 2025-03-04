Recognizing, Addressing, and Treating Eating Disorders in Adolescents

Margot Rittenhouse, MS, LPCC, has over a decade of experience in the mental health and eating disorder field and is the Director of Clinical Services at Alsana, an eating recovery community, where she works to provide in-person and virtual treatment for adolescents and adults.

Identifying Warning Signs

For parents, teachers, and coaches, understanding the early warning signs of eating disorders is critical. Preoccupation with weight, shape, size, nourishment, or movement can be a red flag. Other indicators include drastic changes in eating habits, increased negative self-talk, isolation—particularly around mealtimes—and withdrawal from activities. Adolescents may also exhibit anxiety or obsessive behaviors related to food and body image.

How to Support an Adolescent

Rittenhouse advises that the first step for parents is to initiate a conversation with their child. While not every teen will immediately open up, simply creating space for them to share their experience is essential. Listening attentively and observing their behaviors allows for deeper understanding. If concerns persist, seeking professional help is crucial. A trusted treatment program, primary care provider, or therapist can offer guidance and establish a care team for the adolescent.

The Role of Co-occurring Disorders

Eating disorders often co-exist with other mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and attachment challenges. Many individuals develop disordered eating behaviors as a way to communicate distress. Recognizing the intersection of these disorders allows for a more comprehensive approach to treatment, ensuring that both the eating disorder and underlying mental health conditions are addressed.

Effective Treatment Approaches

Among the most effective treatments for adolescent eating disorders is Family-Based Therapy (FBT), also known as the Maudsley Method. This approach empowers parents to take an active role in their child’s recovery. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) are also highly effective, focusing on emotional regulation, distress tolerance, and mindfulness skills.

The Benefits of Virtual Treatment

Virtual treatment has become a valuable tool in making eating disorder recovery more accessible. Alsana offers virtual programming for both adults and adolescents, allowing individuals to receive intensive care while remaining in their home environment. Virtual treatment ensures that adolescents can stay connected to their support systems, including family and friends, reducing the emotional toll of being removed from their daily lives.

Overcoming Societal Pressures

Adolescents face significant societal pressure regarding body image, largely fueled by social media and mainstream culture. These messages create unrealistic expectations and can drive disordered eating behaviors. Rittenhouse stresses the importance of fostering body neutrality and inclusivity, helping teens recognize that their worth is not determined by their appearance.

Building a Strong Support System

A key component of recovery is surrounding the adolescent with a strong, supportive network. This can include family members, friends, mentors, and therapists. Bringing trusted individuals into treatment sessions can enhance recovery outcomes and provide the adolescent with a sense of security and belonging.

The Importance of Early Intervention

Early intervention significantly improves long-term recovery outcomes. When eating disorder behaviors are addressed early, they are less likely to become deeply ingrained. Adolescents who receive timely support can develop resilience and coping skills that benefit not only their eating disorder recovery but their overall mental health.

Supporting adolescents with eating disorders requires awareness, compassion, and access to professional resources. By recognizing the signs, fostering open communication, and utilizing evidence-based treatment approaches, parents and clinicians can play a vital role in helping adolescents achieve recovery and mental well-being.

