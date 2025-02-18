Understanding Adolescent Mental Health and Navigating its Challenges

Chad Lennon, MD, is a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Shepherd Pratt’s Baltimore-Washington campus. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “I got introduced to them when I was a resident… and felt like they were looking out to try to do some good in the world.”

Adolescence is a complex stage of life, balancing childhood dependence with the push toward independence. Lennon explained, “You’re always in the middle… trying to treat them independently, but also understanding that they still need help fully understanding who they are.” This transitional phase makes it essential for mental health professionals to approach treatment uniquely, recognizing that adolescents are neither fully children nor adults.

One of the most alarming trends Lennon has observed is the rising suicide rate among African American boys. “That was the biggest alarm to me, the biggest scary piece of information,” he said. This crisis is compounded by cultural stigmas, structural barriers, and a lack of mental health education. “It’s still a very traumatizing thing to think about having a mental health crisis… Some of them are purely the stigma of mental health itself. Some are barriers in terms of funding, resources, and trust,” he said.

A crucial step in addressing these issues is fostering open dialogue. “You may be, in many cases, still the first person that they talk to… If you’re going to come in with some level of bias, that’s going to be a turnoff,” he said. Mental health providers must remain open-minded and prepared to engage without preconceived notions.

The field has seen some progress, particularly in recognizing and addressing systemic biases. Lennon acknowledged the efforts of organizations like the American Psychiatric Association in admitting past biases but emphasized, “Acknowledgment is just the first step.” Solutions such as increased outreach programs and telepsychiatry are vital. “We need to make it a point to really help fund and support those levels of outreach,” he said.

Ultimately, Lennon believes that self-awareness is key. “Everybody has some sort of bias… The more you can be aware of that, the more you can really work on it.” By fostering greater understanding, reducing stigma, and expanding access, the field of adolescent psychiatry can continue making meaningful strides toward better mental health care for all.

Dr Lennon is a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Sheppard Pratt’s Baltimore/Washington Campus. He is board certified in neurology and child and adolescent psychiatry.