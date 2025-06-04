Educating Clinicians About Best Practices: New Book on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

BOOK PREVIEW

The new book, DSM-5-TR Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health, edited by Peter S. Jensen, MD, and Cathryn A. Galanter, MD, aims to share best practices with clinician readers. Jensen and Galanter shared a little about their process in creating the book and why it is applicable for all clinician audiences, not just child and adolescent psychiatrists.

"One of the proudest efforts in all of my career has been what this book brings together," said Jensen.

Galanter, a long-time training director with extensive experience in crafting training programs, believes this book of cases with insights from leaders in the field offers something new to residents, trainees, and new clinicians. "We cover a broad range of diagnoses and treatments... We learn best when we hear about patients and cases. Starting with a case is a really great hook to learning about evidence-based assessment and treatment."

"This is really a model of how to think clinically," shared Jensen. Nearly 500 pages long, the book, in his opinion, covers the full spectrum of potential cases with a variety of complexities.

Dr Jensen is president and CEO of The REACH Institute. He has previously served as the head of child psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and as director of Columbia University's Center for the Advancement of Children's Mental Health. He is also the author of over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters and 20 books, and has received awards for his research, teaching, and child advocacy from many national organizations.

Dr Galanter is a professor of Clinical Psychiatry and director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program at the State University of New York Downstate and New York City Health + Hospitals/Kings County in Brooklyn, New York.