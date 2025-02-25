Addressing Culture in Adolescent Psychiatry

With over a year and a half of experience at Shepherd Pratt’s Baltimore-Washington campus in Elkridge, Chad Lennon, MD, has developed a deep understanding of the complexities of adolescent mental health. Adolescence is a pivotal stage, characterized by the transition from childhood to adulthood, which presents unique challenges for both patients and clinicians.

Lennon emphasizes that treating adolescents requires a nuanced approach, neither viewing them solely as children who need constant supervision nor as fully independent adults. Instead, he focuses on addressing the delicate balance between their emerging autonomy and the continued need for support and guidance. Adolescents are in the midst of a crucial developmental transition, and recognizing their struggles in this phase is essential to effective treatment.

One of the most alarming trends Lennon has encountered in his work is the rising suicide rates among African American youth, particularly African American boys. Stigma surrounding mental health remains a significant barrier, particularly in communities of color where seeking help is often perceived as a sign of weakness. Structural barriers, such as lack of access to mental health resources, financial constraints, and geographical limitations, further exacerbate the issue. Additionally, a general lack of knowledge about mental health contributes to misconceptions, preventing individuals from recognizing and addressing their struggles.

A key lesson he has learned is the importance of recognizing the diversity within cultural groups. As an African American psychiatrist, Lennon understands firsthand that cultural identity is not monolithic. Each individual has unique experiences, values, and challenges, making it essential to approach treatment with cultural sensitivity and personalized care.

Lennon believes that addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach, including education, increased accessibility to mental health care, and culturally competent treatment. By acknowledging and validating the experiences of adolescents, especially those from marginalized communities, he aims to break down the barriers that prevent them from seeking help and ensure they receive the support they need during this critical stage of development.

Dr Lennon is a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Sheppard Pratt’s Baltimore/Washington Campus. He is board certified in neurology and child and adolescent psychiatry.