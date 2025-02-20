Supporting Adolescent's Mental Health With the American Society For Adolescent Psychiatry

Chad Lennon, MD, is child and adolescent psychiatrist and has dedicated his career to improving mental health care for young individuals. Currently practicing at Shepherd Pratt’s Baltimore-Washington campus in Elkridge, he has been an advocate for adolescent mental health for a decade. His journey with the American Society for Adolescent Psychiatry (ASAP) began during his residency around 2013, where he found a passionate and committed group working toward making a difference in adolescent mental health care.

Lennon’s involvement with ASAP has been consistent over the years, particularly as a member of their diversity committee. His dedication to the organization stems from a shared mission to educate practitioners, providers, and the public about the challenges adolescents face and how best to support them. He sees ASAP as a valuable resource for those looking to enhance their understanding and ability to provide comprehensive care for young individuals.

One of the fundamental aspects of adolescent mental health care, according to Lennon, is the importance of listening. Adolescents often struggle to express their emotions and experiences, and mental health providers play a crucial role as one of the first points of contact. Being an open and nonjudgmental listener can significantly impact the effectiveness of care. Providers must be prepared to engage in open dialogues without preconceived biases. Adolescents are highly perceptive, and even unspoken judgments can create barriers to effective treatment.

Lennon emphasized the need for professionals to approach each individual with an open mind, understanding that cultural and personal backgrounds shape their experiences. The goal is to create a safe space where adolescents feel heard and supported. By doing so, mental health professionals can build trust and guide young individuals toward the help they need without imposing labels or making premature judgments.

Through organizations like ASAP, Lennon hopes to continue advancing education and awareness surrounding adolescent mental health. His work underscores the necessity of fostering understanding and breaking down barriers in mental health care, ensuring that all adolescents receive the compassionate and effective support they deserve.

This is part 1 of a 2 part series. You can view the entire interview here.

Dr Lennon is a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Sheppard Pratt’s Baltimore/Washington Campus. He is board certified in neurology and child and adolescent psychiatry.