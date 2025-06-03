Working With Pediatricians and PCPs in the Assessment of Children's Mental Health: A New Guide

BOOK PREVIEW

The new book, DSM-5-TR Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health, edited by Peter S. Jensen, MD, and Cathryn A. Galanter, MD, shares insights not only for psychiatrists, but also pediatricians and primary care physicians (PCPs), on how best to assess and treat child and adolescent patients. Jensen and Galanter sat down with Psychiatric Times to share their thoughts on the importance of this book, and its potential for widespread use.

Through the REACH Institute, Jensen shares that they have trained over 9000 pediatricians over a 4-6 month long course.

"What we keep coming back to are these very interesting, specific questions about cases of varied complexity," said Jensen. "PCPs and clinicians are always thinking of the details of specific cases. Our book gets into the nuances."

The book is structured first by DSM disorders, then comorbid disorders, then complex cases and challenges, and potential emergencies.

"We tried to think like clinicians," said Jensen. "We both care a lot about PCPs. They are our front lines."

You can purchase DSM-5-TR Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health here.

Dr Jensen is president and CEO of The REACH Institute. He has previously served as the head of child psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and as director of Columbia University's Center for the Advancement of Children's Mental Health. He is also the author of over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters and 20 books, and has received awards for his research, teaching, and child advocacy from many national organizations.

Dr Galanter is a professor of Clinical Psychiatry and director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program at the State University of New York Downstate and New York City Health + Hospitals/Kings County in Brooklyn, New York.