A Guide for Child Mental Health: New Book Edited by Leaders in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

BOOK PREVIEW

Peter S. Jensen, MD, and Cathryn A. Galanter, MD, recently shared information on their new book, DSM-5-TR Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health, with Psychiatric Times.

This book aims to help clinicians navigate the complexities of diagnosing and treating mental disorders in children and adolescents. Leaders in the field of child and adolescent psychiatry share structured cases in order to demonstrate best practices in evidence-based treatment.

"This is a great teaching tool for people training in psychiatry, and also other mental health disciplines," shared Galanter.

"It's not just for psychiatrists," echoed Jensen.

Important topics in child and adolescent psychiatry covered in this book include:

How to address trauma

Self-harm behaviors like cutting

Suicidal ideation

The impact of divorce on mental health

Gender dysphoria

"There is so much to learn when you are a resident, fellow, or post doc," said Jensen. "It is hard to cover everything. That is why this volume is 500 pages."

"If you are struck with a very challenging case, and you wonder how a real-field leader would approach the case, this book is a nice way to find a quick primer on how to proceed," concluded Galanter.

You can purchase DSM-5-TR Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health here.

Dr Jensen is president and CEO of The REACH Institute. He has previously served as the head of child psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and as director of Columbia University's Center for the Advancement of Children's Mental Health. He is also the author of over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters and 20 books, and has received awards for his research, teaching, and child advocacy from many national organizations.

Dr Galanter is a professor of Clinical Psychiatry and director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program at the State University of New York Downstate and New York City Health + Hospitals/Kings County in Brooklyn, New York.