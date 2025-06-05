A Case From the Pages of DSM-5-TR Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health

Peter S. Jensen, MD, and Cathryn A. Galanter, MD, are coeditors of the new book, DSM-5-TR Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health, which demonstrates best practices and evidence-based treatments through case examples. Jensen and Galanter shared with Psychiatric Times a little about the cases within the book.

"I immediately turned to the kind of case that people often come to us for advice on," said Jensen.

In Chapter 24, one of the cases in the book is about a young man in foster care who is suicidal. After visits with his biological mom, he expresses suicidal intention. Two experts then offer commentary on the case and how they would react, both from a pharmacologic and psychotherapy perspective.

"There is so much to learn from a single case," shared Jensen.

"This case you described is just 1 example, but it touches on so many other aspects that are illustrated in the book," said Galanter.

You can purchase DSM-5-TR Casebook and Treatment Guide for Child Mental Health here.

Dr Jensen is president and CEO of The REACH Institute. He has previously served as the head of child psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and as director of Columbia University's Center for the Advancement of Children's Mental Health. He is also the author of over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters and 20 books, and has received awards for his research, teaching, and child advocacy from many national organizations.

Dr Galanter is a professor of Clinical Psychiatry and director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program at the State University of New York Downstate and New York City Health + Hospitals/Kings County in Brooklyn, New York.