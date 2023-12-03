Eating Disorders and Emerging Neuroscience

CONFERENCE REPORTER

How can we leverage advances and improve treatments in the eating disorder space?

Joanna Steinglass, MD, shares a preview on her panel session, "Exploring Advances in the Neuroscience of Eating Disorders: A Multidisciplinary Study Group," at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology 2023 Annual Meeting.

This session will take place later today (Sunday December 3) from 3-5PM EST in Grand Ballroom E. Will we see you there?

Dr Steinglass is a professor of psychiatry and the director of research of the Eating Disorders Research Clinic at Columbia University Irving Medical Center/New York State Psychiatric Institute.

