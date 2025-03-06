Commentary

Video

AI's Role in Advancing Psychiatry

Author(s):

René S. Kahn, MD, PhD

René S. Kahn, MD, PhD, discussed the potential artificial intelligence has to advance the field of psychiatry when diagnosing patients and allowing clinicians to focus on the clinical conversation.

René S. Kahn, MD, PhD, Chair of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is a colead on a groundbreaking collaboration with IBM to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into psychiatry. This initiative aims to develop objective tools for assessing patients, predicting outcomes, and streamlining clinical practices.

"This is a collaboration between Mount Sinai and IBM, which obviously knows a lot about artificial intelligence," Kahn explained. "They are going to work with us to develop these tools and to use the AI in the measures that we just discussed." While Kahn has extensive experience in large clinical trials, he acknowledged that using AI in psychiatric assessments is relatively new for him, and represents a broadening of his scope.

A key goal of this collaboration is to move psychiatry toward more objective assessments. "The assessment now is subjective," he said. "One provider has interpretation A, and another may have interpretation B." AI could change that by using audiovisual recordings to measure symptoms, emotions, and cognitive functions in a standardized way. "If we can really use these data from artificial intelligence and have objective measures, that may be a huge boon for the conduct of clinical trials," he adds.

One of the most immediate applications of AI in psychiatry is in automating medical notes. Kahn shared an idea of a tool that transcribes and interprets patient interactions, allowing clinicians to focus more on their patients. "You do not have to write the clinical note because essentially, both the history and the psychiatric interpretation will be done by this tool," he explained. "It is going to save a lot of time, and clinicians can always change or adapt it as they want."

Ultimately, Kahn said he believes AI will be most valuable in predicting treatment outcomes rather than diagnosing psychiatric conditions. "We really need objective measures in psychiatry to predict outcome," he said. "That is my hope—that eventually, we will get there, just like the rest of medicine."

This is part 2 of a 2 part series. You can watch the full interview here, and part 1 here.

Dr Kahn is the Esther and Joseph Klingenstein Professor, System Chair of Psychiatry, and Inaugural Director of the Blau Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Related Videos
nateejindakum/AdobeStock
Vector Mine/AdobeStock
Rob Hyrons/AdobeStock
Andrii Yalaanskyi/AdobeStock
Tierney/AdobeStock
Jorm Sangsorn/AdobeStock
Rawpixel.com/AdobeStock
MoreVector/AdobeStock
nenetus/AdobeStock
Kailinin/AdobeStock
Related Content
Katakari/AdobeStock
March 4th 2025

New Study Finds Female Physicians are at Higher Risk of Suicide Than Female General Population

Megan McSweeney
bbk22/AdobeStock
February 26th 2025

Arachnophobia

Sharon Packer, MD
Irina Strelnikova/AdobeStock
February 25th 2025

An Unexpected Psychiatric Benefit of Social Media: Exposure Therapy

Gabriela Alvim de Paula, MD Sharon Packer, MD
Psychiatric Times Through the Years: The Last 5 Years in February Covers
February 22nd 2025

Psychiatric Times Through the Years: The Last 5 Years in February Covers

Megan McSweeney
black woman therapy
February 18th 2025

Using CBT to Empower Black Patients

Judith S. Beck, PhD Janeé M. Steele, PhD
Largest Genetic Study of Bipolar Disorder Identifies 298 Regions of the Genome That Increase Risk for the Condition
February 16th 2025

Largest Genetic Study of Bipolar Disorder Identifies 298 Regions of the Genome That Increase Risk for the Condition

Elizabeth Dowling
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.