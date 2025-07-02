Declaration of Interdependence: A Social Psychiatric Connection to the 4th of July

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses some of the social psychiatry connections to the Declaration of Independence, in honor of the upcoming 4th of July holiday and next year being the 250th anniversary of the founding document. He poses a similar type of declaration for the field, with a social psychiatric declaration of interdependence: in addition to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, we should also attend to “lives, freedom of our minds, pursuits of mental health, and decrease of mental illness.”

With this social psychiatry edition of such a declarative document, Moffic places focus on the plural nature of the items he adds, reminding that we are dependent on one another. Simply, “the essence of our wellbeing is social,” he maintains.

Freedom of mind in this case is defined as freedom from the mind being overly influenced by outside forces. Yet, Moffic points out, there is a negative potential for interdependence, as seen in cult groups. He references author Jon Atack’s work on cult followings, and Atack’s interviews with Dr Moffic can be found on his podcast, “Jon Atack, Family, and Friends.”

The element of “pursuits of wellbeing” points to the essence of work in psychiatry: helping patients recover from mental disorders enhances their freedom of mind and individual wellbeing. Particularly with positive psychiatry, Moffic highlights his goal for psychiatrists this year is to broaden the approach to focus on positive psychiatry and emphasize interdependence, along with how it can supplement independence.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.