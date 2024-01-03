Anticipatory Growth

zoyas2222/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

Newness sprouts in the garden

beckoning excitement and expectancy

for another year, another season



to sow our faith

to hear our prayers

to forgive our vices



to heal our pains

to shine our lights

to see our worth



to write our poems

to sing our songs

to paint our thoughts



to feel our laughs

to taste our joys

to speak our truths



to hug our friends

to love our neighbors

to value our children



to control our tongues

to challenge our beliefs

to pick our battles



to mature our hearts

to strengthen our minds

to renew our souls



to release our past

to embrace our present

to dream our future

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.



