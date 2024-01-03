A psychiatrist reflects on a new year and anticipatory growth.
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
Newness sprouts in the garden
beckoning excitement and expectancy
for another year, another season
to sow our faith
to hear our prayers
to forgive our vices
to heal our pains
to shine our lights
to see our worth
to write our poems
to sing our songs
to paint our thoughts
to feel our laughs
to taste our joys
to speak our truths
to hug our friends
to love our neighbors
to value our children
to control our tongues
to challenge our beliefs
to pick our battles
to mature our hearts
to strengthen our minds
to renew our souls
to release our past
to embrace our present
to dream our future
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.