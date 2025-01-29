APSARD 2025 Highlights New Frontiers, New Findings at Annual Conference

billionphotos.com/AdobeStock

Leading experts in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) convened to share trusted information about the latest research, treatment options, and practical guidance with the ADHD community at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort, January 16-19 in San Diego, CA. This premier event hosted by The American Professional Society of ADHD & Related Disorders had a record number of attendees with over 460 ADHD experts, professionals, advocates, and leadersattending from the United States and 23 other countries.

The 2025 Conference, themed “New Frontiers, New Findings” featured more than 30 dynamic sessions and over 80 scientific posters presented by internationally renowned ADHD researchers, clinicians, and patient advocates. “Our Annual Conference brings together diverse experts across disciplines to transform and improve ADHD care,” says APSARD President, Dr. Gregory Mattingly. “Attendees had the opportunity to listen and ask questions about cutting edge research and clinical best practices, while also being able to converse with existing colleagues and make new connections from around the world, face-to-face.”

This year’s conference committee worked diligently with professionals across the field on the development of education and information about many key subject areas including:

•The importance of understanding genetic, hormonal, and societal differences in research, diagnosis, and treatment of ADHD in women and girls.

•Social media and the digital world, exploring their impact on individuals with ADHD.

•Understanding and adapting interventions within the social context and experiences of underserved and minoritized populations.

Featured speakers at the 2025 Conference included Dr. Sandra Kooij on Gender & Endocrine Issues in ADHD, Drs. Meredith Gasner & Sam Nivins on ADHD and the Era of Social Media, Dr. Saskia Van der Oord on Neurodiversity in ADHD Across the Lifespan, and Drs. Anne Arnett & Russell Schachar on Genetics of ADHD.

“This year’s conference focused on subjects that are at the forefront of patients’ and clinicians’ needs while also discussing the latest research findings and, maybe most importantly, identifying critical research gaps.” says Dr. Mattingly.

At the session on the APSARD US Adult ADHD Guidelines, the Guidelines Steering Committee shared that they are completing internal review amongst the three subcommittees (Screening/Diagnosis, Medication and other Medical Treatments, Psychosocial and other Non-Medical Interventions) and steering committee, and the guidelines are expected to be available for external review by key stakeholders and patient advocacy groups in 2025. Full release of the APSARD U.S. Adult ADHD Guidelines is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"APSARD is strongly committed to the important and much-needed work on the first ever U.S. Adult ADHD Guidelines and benefited from hearing questions and needs from the audience.” says Dr. Brooke Molina, APSARD President-Elect.

The Annual Conference also provides continuing education credits to physicians and nurses, mental health professionals, and other ADHD professionals.

A Highlights reel featuring the esteemed speakers and key takeaways from the event can be found here. For more information about APSARD, please visit the APSARD website.