Annual Conference Highlights New Research, Advances in ADHD

Greg Mattingly, MD

Great speakers, importance information for your clinical practice, and networking activities are among the top reasons to attend the American Professional Society of ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] and Related Disorders (APSARD) 2024 Conference, Gregory W. Mattingly, MD, APSARD President Elect, told Psychiatric TimesTM in an exclusive interview.

Taking place in Orlando, Florida, later this month Mattingly said the conference will include discussions on ADHD across special populations, including older adults, women, college students, and individuals with addictions. A key highlight is the town hall on adult ADHD guidelines, led by David Goodman, MD, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and clinical associate professor at State University of New York Upstate School of Medicine. Goodman is also the director of the Adult Attention Deficit Disorder Center of Maryland in Lutherville and Director of Suburban Psychiatric Associates, LLC, and will be leading additional sessions at the conference.

The “Tabletalk With Experts” session of the conference will allow attendees to “engage informally” with the experts on various topics that impact clinical practice.

The annual conference furthers APSARD’s goal of improving outcomes for individuals with ADHD disseminating evidence-based practices and education. Mattingly, associate clinical professor at Washington University, and president of the Midwest Research Group, noted the conference is “bringing together the world’s top experts” to highlight new research and treatment options.

The APSARD 2024 Conference will be held January 18 through January 21, 2024.

Stay tuned to Psychiatric Times for conference coverage and exclusive insights from APSARD, a Strategic Alliance Partner.

Are you attending the APSARD 2024 Conference? Psychiatric Times welcomes commentaries, reflections, and reports from conferences, including APSARD 2024. Share proposals as well as brief reports for publication consideration by emailing us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com. Follow us on social media for additional coverage.