Adolescent Patient with ADHD: Patient Case 2

Adolescent ADHD treatment requires specialized consideration of developmental factors and increasing cognitive demands, particularly as students transition from high school to college environments. The 17-year-old case presentation illustrates typical challenges faced by predominantly inattentive ADHD patients whose symptoms become more prominent under increased academic and social pressures. Executive functioning deficits often become apparent during critical transitions, despite previous compensatory mechanisms that masked underlying difficulties. Healthcare providers must assess functional impairment comprehensively, even when diagnostic criteria may not be fully met due to developed coping strategies.

Treatment planning for adolescent ADHD emphasizes pharmacologic intervention while maintaining behavioral supports and environmental modifications. Amphetamine-based formulations often prove more effective than methylphenidate options in this age group, requiring careful dose optimization at 0.25-0.5 mg/kg for therapeutic benefit. Family involvement remains crucial despite increasing patient autonomy, particularly regarding medication safety and storage. Executive function training and organizational skill development continue playing important roles, though medication typically provides the foundation for other interventions to succeed effectively.

College-bound ADHD patients face unique medication diversion risks and safety concerns that require proactive management strategies. Healthcare providers must balance treatment benefits against misuse potential, implementing medication security protocols including safes and limited daily supplies. Patient education about diversion consequences and peer pressure situations becomes essential for maintaining treatment integrity. The college environment presents both opportunities and challenges for ADHD management, necessitating comprehensive transition planning that addresses academic accommodations, medication management, and social pressures while fostering independent self-advocacy skills.