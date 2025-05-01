Navigating the ADHD Treatment Landscape from Childhood to Adulthood : Episode 1

Overview of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

A panelist discusses how attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by inattention and hyperactive-impulsive behavior, affecting approximately 10.5% of children in the US aged 3 to 17 years with higher prevalence in adolescents and boys, highlighting its various symptoms, potential causes including genetic factors, and mentioning upcoming discussions about treatment options and transitioning care from pediatric to adult settings.

ADHD in Pediatric Populations ADHD Overview ADHD is characterized by a pattern of inattention and hyperactive, impulsive behavior that interferes with functioning and development Epidemiology Affects approximately 10.5% of US children aged 3 to 17 years

Prevalence increases with age and is highest in adolescents 12 to 17 years (15.5%)

Gender disparity: 13.3% of boys vs 7.5% of girls Clinical Presentation Inattention symptoms : frequent distraction, forgetfulness, disorganization, inability to follow instructions or complete tasks

: frequent distraction, forgetfulness, disorganization, inability to follow instructions or complete tasks Hyperactivity/impulsivity symptoms: constantly “on the go,” impatience, disruptive behavior, excessive talking, potentially dangerous activities (example given of 4-year-old child climbing onto roof) Etiology Strong genetic component (described as “heritable as height”)

Associated risk factors: Idiopathic epilepsy Visual and hearing impairment Prematurity Prenatal exposure to smoking Very low birth weight Traumatic brain injury Reduced behavioral inhibition

