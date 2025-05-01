Overview of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

Opinion
Video
Author(s):
A panelist discusses how attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by inattention and hyperactive-impulsive behavior, affecting approximately 10.5% of children in the US aged 3 to 17 years with higher prevalence in adolescents and boys, highlighting its various symptoms, potential causes including genetic factors, and mentioning upcoming discussions about treatment options and transitioning care from pediatric to adult settings.
Video content above is prompted by the following:
ADHD in Pediatric Populations
ADHD Overview
Epidemiology
Clinical Presentation
Etiology
Upcoming Content