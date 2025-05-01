Opinion

Video

Overview of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

Author(s):

Ann Childress, MD

A panelist discusses how attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by inattention and hyperactive-impulsive behavior, affecting approximately 10.5% of children in the US aged 3 to 17 years with higher prevalence in adolescents and boys, highlighting its various symptoms, potential causes including genetic factors, and mentioning upcoming discussions about treatment options and transitioning care from pediatric to adult settings.

Video content above is prompted by the following:

ADHD in Pediatric Populations

ADHD Overview

  • ADHD is characterized by a pattern of inattention and hyperactive, impulsive behavior that interferes with functioning and development

Epidemiology

  • Affects approximately 10.5% of US children aged 3 to 17 years
  • Prevalence increases with age and is highest in adolescents 12 to 17 years (15.5%)
  • Gender disparity: 13.3% of boys vs 7.5% of girls

Clinical Presentation

  • Inattention symptoms: frequent distraction, forgetfulness, disorganization, inability to follow instructions or complete tasks
  • Hyperactivity/impulsivity symptoms: constantly “on the go,” impatience, disruptive behavior, excessive talking, potentially dangerous activities (example given of 4-year-old child climbing onto roof)

Etiology

  • Strong genetic component (described as “heritable as height”)
  • Associated risk factors:
    • Idiopathic epilepsy
    • Visual and hearing impairment
    • Prematurity
    • Prenatal exposure to smoking
    • Very low birth weight
    • Traumatic brain injury
    • Reduced behavioral inhibition

Upcoming Content

  • Treatment options for pediatric ADHD
  • Best practices for transitioning ADHD management from pediatric to adult care
  • Emerging therapies for ADHD
Related Videos
1 expert is featured in this series.
1 expert is featured in this series.
1 expert is featured in this series.
1 expert is featured in this series.
1 expert is featured in this series.
ADHD
ADHD
Related Content
news
March 28th 2025

The Week in Review: March 24-28

Leah Kuntz
Treating ADHD in Children: Concerns, Controversies, Safety Measures
July 10th 2020

Treating ADHD in Children: Concerns, Controversies, Safety Measures

Leela Magavi, MD
Ronstik/AdobeStock
February 28th 2025

The Week in Review: February 24-28

Megan McSweeney
ADHD in Older Adults
August 15th 2016

ADHD in Older Adults

David W. Goodman, MD
autism
February 26th 2025

Who Are the Youth With Undiagnosed ADHD Symptoms?

Kenneth J. Bender, PharmD, MA
The Week in Review: January 27-31
January 31st 2025

The Week in Review: January 27-31

Megan McSweeney
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.