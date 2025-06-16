Opinion

Video

Challenges in Diagnosing ADHD

Author(s):

Ann Childress, MD,Stephen Mateka, DO

Panelists discuss how diagnostic challenges include ensuring symptoms are developmentally appropriate, distinguishing ADHD from other conditions like depression and anxiety, and using tools like Vanderbilt and Connors scales to assess symptoms across multiple settings.

ADHD presentations vary significantly across age groups, with hyperactive symptoms more prevalent in younger children and inattentive symptoms becoming more prominent during adolescence. This developmental progression reflects natural maturation processes where external hyperactivity may diminish while attention and concentration difficulties persist or become more apparent as academic and organizational demands increase.

Diagnostic complexity increases when considering developmental appropriateness of behaviors, as normal childhood activity levels can mimic ADHD symptoms. Mental health professionals must carefully differentiate between ADHD and other conditions with overlapping symptoms, particularly depression and anxiety disorders that also affect attention and concentration. The diagnostic process requires comprehensive evaluation across multiple domains and settings.

The evolution of ADHD presentations means that children initially diagnosed with predominantly hyperactive-impulsive type may later meet criteria for combined presentation as inattentive symptoms emerge with academic challenges. Conversely, adolescents may present with predominantly inattentive symptoms as hyperactivity naturally decreases with age. This highlights the importance of ongoing assessment and recognition that ADHD is a dynamic condition requiring flexible diagnostic and treatment approaches throughout development.

Related Videos
4 experts in this video
4 experts in this video
4 experts in this video
women adhd
Newcorn
1 expert in this video
1 KOL is featured in this series
1 expert is featured in this series.
1 expert is featured in this series.
1 expert is featured in this series.
Related Content
bipolar
May 13th 2025

Diagnosis in Bipolar Disorder: Dealing With Comorbidity

David N. Osser, MD
Treating ADHD in Children: Concerns, Controversies, Safety Measures
July 10th 2020

Treating ADHD in Children: Concerns, Controversies, Safety Measures

Leela Magavi, MD
news
March 28th 2025

The Week in Review: March 24-28

Leah Kuntz
ADHD in Older Adults
August 15th 2016

ADHD in Older Adults

David W. Goodman, MD
Ronstik/AdobeStock
February 28th 2025

The Week in Review: February 24-28

Megan McSweeney
Anika/AdobeStock
February 27th 2025

What Works for Adults With ADHD?

Kenneth J. Bender, PharmD, MA
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.