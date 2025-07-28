Opinion

Video

Recognizing Schizophrenia Symptoms and Diagnosis

Author(s):

Ilan Melnick, MD,Linda Trinh, DNP, MPH, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC

Panelists discuss how clinicians can better identify subtle and unreported schizophrenia symptoms through systematic evaluation of positive symptoms, negative symptoms, cognitive deficits, and functional impairment, which often requires input from family members and caregivers.

VIdeo content above is prompted by the following:

Ilan Melnick, MD; and psychiatric nurse practitioner Linda Trinh, DNP, discuss the complexities of recognizing schizophrenia symptoms in clinical practice. The conversation emphasizes how challenging it can be for patients and caregivers to identify subtle symptoms, particularly negative symptoms that often precede the more obvious positive symptoms. Linda outlines her systematic approach to patient evaluation, starting with a comprehensive history of presenting illness and mental status examination.

The discussion highlights the importance of engaging both patients and family members in the diagnostic process, as patients may not recognize they are responding to internal stimuli or experiencing symptom progression. Linda describes her methodical assessment technique, beginning with positive symptoms (hallucinations, paranoid thoughts, delusions) before moving to negative symptoms, which are often reported by family members as social isolation and withdrawal rather than by patients themselves.

The conversation underscores that early intervention is crucial because as schizophrenia progresses, patients’ insight into their illness diminishes, and cognitive abilities decline. Negative symptoms frequently prevent patients from functioning in real-world settings, making family and caregiver input essential for accurate assessment and treatment planning.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!
Related Videos
2 experts in this video
4 experts in this video
4 experts in this video
Related Content
agitation
July 21st 2025

Potential Label Expansion for Igalmi: Pre-Supplemental New Drug Application Meeting Package Submitted

Leah Kuntz
Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients
September 27th 2021

Treating ‘Morally Objectionable’ Patients

James L. Knoll IV, MD
Dee/Adobe Stock
July 12th 2025

Toward a Muscarinic Agent Solution for the Presynaptic Dopamine Problem in Schizophrenia

Jessica Walters
More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle
May 11th 2021

More Than Postpartum Depression: Addressing Maternal Mental Health Through the Life Cycle

Anita H. Clayton, MD
schizophrenia
July 8th 2025

sNDA Submitted: Lumateperone for the Prevention of Relapse in Schizophrenia

Leah Kuntz
GLP 1
July 7th 2025

Transformation 2.0: The GLP-1 RAs as Psychiatric Medications?

Roger S. McIntyre, MD, FRCPC
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.