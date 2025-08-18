A Case of a 52-Year-Old Female Patient With Schizophrenia

Video content above is prompted by the following:

The case of Lila, a 52-year-old woman with new-onset schizophrenia, presents unique diagnostic and treatment challenges. Her late-onset presentation raises important differential diagnostic considerations, as first-episode schizophrenia at age 52 is uncommon and warrants a thorough medical workup to exclude neurological, metabolic, or substance-induced causes. Her symptoms include paranoid delusions about workplace surveillance, auditory hallucinations through walls, and progressive social withdrawal leading to work dysfunction.

Initial treatment with olanzapine 15 mg daily achieved marked symptom improvement but resulted in concerning adverse effects including drowsiness and tremor. The high starting dose raises questions about appropriate prescribing practices, particularly in older adults who typically require lower initial dosing with gradual titration. Lila’s medical history of hypertension managed with dual agents (lisinopril, propranolol) adds complexity to treatment selection and monitoring requirements.

Treatment considerations for this patient include the need for careful differential diagnosis given the atypical age of onset, appropriate dose optimization of current therapy, and evaluation of alternative treatments if adverse effects persist. The patient’s established twice-daily medication regimen with propranolol suggests potential tolerance for twice-daily dosing, which could facilitate transition to xanomeline/trospium chloride if indicated. Long-term treatment planning must consider cardiovascular risk factors and metabolic monitoring, particularly given the association between schizophrenia and cardiovascular mortality.