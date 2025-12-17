Case-Based Clinical Explorations in Schizophrenia

Managing schizophrenia remains a complex and multifaceted challenge. The standard of care has long relied on dopamine D2 receptor–blocking antipsychotics, yet significant unmet needs persist, particularly in addressing negative and cognitive symptoms. To consider and address these challenges, Psychiatric Times hosted a custom Peer Exchange video program, Managing Schizophrenia Beyond Standard of Care: Insights From Patient Cases. It was moderated by Ilan Melnick, MD, chief medical officer at Passageway Residence of Dade County in Miami, Florida, and a voluntary assistant professor at Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami. The exchange included Linda Trinh, DNP, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Progeny Psychiatric Clinic in Huntington Beach, California. Using 2 cases, Melnick and Trinh highlighted gnostic nuances, patient engagement strategies, and how xanomeline and trospium chloride (Cobenfy), a novel muscarinic agonist, may fit into the treatment landscape to improve patient outcomes.

Patient Profile Name: Jacob M. Age: Man aged 24 years Initial presentation: Auditory hallucinations, paranoid delusions, and marked social withdrawal. Current status (after 2 months on antipsychotic): • Positive symptoms: Continued breakthrough hallucinations and paranoia; believes his roommate is spying on him and is distrustful of people at his former workplace. • Negative symptoms: Emotional blunting, reduced motivation, social isolation, and anhedonia (stopped playing piano and seeing friends); present for nearly a year but not initially recognized. • Cognitive symptoms: Left his job at a technology start-up 6 months ago, citing “stress and burnout.” Medical and family history: • Past illnesses: None • Lab work/vitals: Within normal range • Substance use: No history of substance abuse • Paternal grandmother: Diagnosed with schizophrenia • First-degree relatives: No history of psychiatric condition

Early Diagnosis and Symptom Identification

Melnick and Trinh began by highlighting the difficulty in recognizing the subtle signs of schizophrenia, a task often complicated by patients’ lack of insight and the gradual onset of negative symptoms. Nonetheless, the negative symptoms play an important role in outcomes. “The negative symptoms are the things that prevent our patients from going out in the real world and functioning,” Melnick said.

Trinh underscored the importance of a systematic approach, starting with a history of presenting illness and a mental status exam, and then moving through a structured inquiry about positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms. As part of this inquiry, both experts emphasized the value of collateral information. Patients, especially those with diminished insight, may not accurately report their symptoms. Although some patients might report feeling down or depressed, Trinh noted it is often family members or caregivers who first notice the more subtle, yet debilitating, negative symptoms such as social isolation or reduced motivation.

Expert Perspectives Clinical Pearls 1. Conduct a comprehensive assessment. Look beyond a simple check for positive symptoms. Proactively inquire about negative and cognitive symptoms, and leverage family and caregiver input. As Trinh noted, “sleep is the vital sign of psychiatry.” Thoroughly screen for all substance use, including marijuana. 2. Recognize the limitations of standard antipsychotics. Be aware that traditional D2 receptor–blocking agents may worsen negative symptoms and often do not address cognitive deficits. Patients reporting “fogginess” or “emotional flatness” may signal it is time for a treatment change. 3. Consider novel mechanisms of action. For patients with breakthrough positive symptoms, persistent negative symptoms, or cognitive impairments, consider therapeutic options that operate outside the D2 receptor blockade model. The muscarinic agonist discussed presents a promising new avenue for addressing these unmet needs, with an impressive effect size in clinical trials. 4. Individualize care plans and educate patients. When initiating a new therapy, especially one with a novel mechanism of action, take the time to educate the patient on potential adverse events and dosing regimens. A slower titration schedule, as recommended by Melnick, may improve tolerability and adherence.

Unmet Needs of Standard Antipsychotics

Melnick and Trinh pivoted to a patient case to illustrate these clinical challenges. “Jacob,” a man aged 24 years, presented for a follow-up after a 2-month trial of risperidone. Although modest improvements in sleep and agitation were realized, Jacob’s core symptoms remained largely unaddressed. He continued to experience “breakthrough hallucinations with paranoid thoughts” and significant negative symptoms, including social withdrawal and anhedonia, which his family had observed for nearly a year before his formal diagnosis. The cognitive deficits he experienced had led him to leave a job at a technology start-up months before his evaluation.

The case highlighted a common clinical dilemma: the partial efficacy of traditional antipsychotics and the worsening of negative symptoms, Melnick said. The panelist said Jacob also reported “fogginess and feeling emotionally flat.” They also noted that traditional antipsychotics often fail to adequately address cognitive symptoms, a key factor in a patient’s long-term functional recovery.

The conversation then turned to the mechanism of action of antipsychotics. Trinh noted that although D2 blockade is the primary mechanism of many antipsychotics, other receptors, such as the 5-HT2A receptor, also play a role and can help with depressive symptoms. However, for many patients like Jacob, these traditional approaches fall short, particularly regarding negative and cognitive domains. This established the clinical need for novel therapeutic options that operate outside the D2 receptor blockade model.

The Role of a Muscarinic Agonist

Trinh and Melnick discussed the new agent Cobenfy, a combination of xanomeline and trospium chloride, as a potential solution to these unmet needs. The experts were enthusiastic about this first-of-its-class medication, noting that it is “not an antipsychotic for treatment of schizophrenia” and that there have been impressive clinical results, particularly in cognition. This novel therapy works by activating muscarinic M1 and M4 receptors in the brain, a mechanism distinct from D2 receptor blockade. This approach “actually lowers the amount of dopamine presynaptically compared to just blocking a D2 receptor,” thereby avoiding many of the adverse effects associated with traditional antipsychotics, such as metabolic and movement risks, Melnick explained.

The clinical trial data for this agent were a point of emphasis. Melnick explained that studies showed “twice the effect of placebo compared to placebo in the negative, positive, and general psychopathology.” The effect size was reported to be greater than 0.6 across all 3 EMERGENT studies, which is higher than the typical effect size of 0.4 to 0.5 seen with traditional antipsychotics. These data, combined with the new mechanism of action, make a patient like Jacob, who struggles with a mix of positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms, a prime candidate for this therapy, they agreed.

With the positives often come some cautionary notes, the experts noted. Specifically, Trinh and Melnick discussed some practical considerations when prescribing this agent. Trinh said a key challenge is the twice-daily dosing regimen. Especially for patients in an acute phase, it can be difficult to ensure adherence to even once-daily medication. There is also a need for patient education on the different adverse effect profile, which is centered on cholinergic effects rather than the typical metabolic or motor adverse effects of D2 blockers. Patients should be prepared for potential gastrointestinal distress (ie, nausea, vomiting). Hepatic panels, blood pressure, and other vitals need to be assessed and recorded, Trinh added, and there should be monitoring for biliary disease and narrow-angle glaucoma.

The key to success, according to Trinh and Melnick, is a careful titration schedule. Trinh has found benefit in a slower titration schedule than that used in clinical trials. Although the package insert may recommend a faster schedule, keeping patients on the lowest dose for at least 4 weeks can minimize nausea. This highlights the importance of individualizing treatment and working closely with patients to ensure they can tolerate the medication and remain adherent, the experts agreed.

Concluding Thoughts

The discussion concluded with a strong recommendation from the experts that this novel agent should not be reserved as a last resort. “I am curious to see how this drug does in patients who are earlier on in their disease condition,” Trinh said. “They don’t need to fail multiple agents before trying this.”

Melnick added that it is important to think differently sometimes to best help patients. “We have a new generation of medicine with antipsychotic qualities that is not in the antipsychotic group that gives you good efficacy on all 3 of the domains, that gives you good tolerability—doesn’t cause extrapyramidal symptoms or movement issues, and is unlikely to cause any prolactin changes or sexual dysfunction,” he said. “You’re seeing a medicine that’s going to hopefully get our patients better and be able to improve their day-to-day functioning.”