News|Articles|December 27, 2025

Southern California Psychiatry: Review of New Agents in Schizophrenia and Dementia

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Cobenfy targets muscarinic acetylcholine receptors, reducing adverse motor effects in schizophrenia by avoiding dopamine receptor blocking.
  • Alejandro Alva highlights the importance of diverse treatment modalities and psychosocial considerations in managing treatment-resistant depression.
SHOW MORE

Explore innovative treatments for schizophrenia, depression, and dementia, focusing on new medications and holistic care approaches for better patient outcomes.

Toward a Muscarinic Agent Solution for the Presynaptic Dopamine Problem in Schizophrenia

Research on Cobenfy (xanomeline-trospium) presents a novel approach to management of schizophrenia by targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors. By avoiding dopamine receptor blocking, this drug reduces risk of tardive dyskinesia and other adverse motor effects. Gus Alva, MD, Jonathan Meyer, and Chelsie Monroe, APN, presented findings on this new medication. Read about the presentation here.

Treatment-Resistant Depression and Well-Rounded Care, With Alejandro Alva at Southern California Psychiatry

Alejandro Alva, MD, discussed the various techniques to treat depression and considering all available treatment modalities. Treatments like transcranial magnetic stimulation, vagal nerve stimulation, ketamine, and esketamine, can be choices for patients with treatment resistant depression. Alva pointed out that clinicians should also be sure to address psychosocial aspects of depression to ensure well-rounded care. Watch the full video interview here.

Addressing Agitation in Dementia: Emerging Options and Clinical Considerations

Discussing agitation in dementia, Gerald Maguire, MD, noted that the landscape is beginning to shift. With Rexulti (brexpiprazole) approval for agitation in dementia, new pharmacological options are available to these patients. However, he noted, prompt intervention and addressing lifestyle factors is also essential. View the full interview here.

Clinician Tips in Prescribing New Xanomeline-Trospium for Schizophrenia

Returning to discussion of Cobenfy, Chelsie Monroe, MSN, APN, PMHNP-BC, expressed enthusiasm for this treatment’s potential in treatment resistant schizophrenia. When transitioning patients who may already be taking clozapine, clinicians should be careful about destabilization and consider thoroughly whether this muscarinic agent is a good fit. This new treatment option represents a new mechanism of action, Monroe pointed out, avoiding many of the adverse effects often seen in traditional antipsychotics. See the full video interview here.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more