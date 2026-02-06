In Memoriam: Elise Snyder, MD, A Legacy of Mentoring to Psychotherapists in China

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

It feels eerie to provide a eulogy on a psychiatrist right after the last column on the importance of preparing for death and dying. But I suppose that is the point.

I just found out that Elise Snyder, MD, an associate clinical professor at my Alma Mater, Yale, died on January 9, 2026, at the age of 91. She was an expert on psychoanalysis and psychotherapy education, and was a pioneering innovator on teleconferencing and videoconferencing such training, particularly in China. Starting in 2001, she established the China American Psychoanalytic Alliance (CAPA). CAPA went on to connect scores of American analysts with Chinese students.

Her career was an unusual one, starting with her desire for her own personal psychoanalysis at the age of 16. Her early focus was bookended much later by receiving the Sigmund Freud Award from the American Association of Psychoanalytic Psychiatrists. That influence was also passed on through her daughters, one who became a psychoanalyst and the other an English professor.

The obstacles to overcome were great. Not only were there the usual cross-cultural challenges, but more: an authoritarian governmental context for free speech and thinking; the specific cultural differences such as “eating bitterness”; and great stigma against mental illness.1 It succeeded to such a level that it boomeranged back to increase psychoanalytic interest for Asian Americans.2

Cultural boundaries can be successfully crossed in psychiatry and elsewhere with dedication, curiosity, concern, and something of value to be exchanged on each side.

References

1. Osnos E. Meet Dr Freud. The New Yorker. January 2, 2011. Accessed February 6, 2026. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2011/01/10/meet-dr-freud