Presenting Our February 2026 Theme: Bipolar Disorder

Author(s)Leah Kuntz
Key Takeaways

  • Bipolar disorder affects 1 in 200 individuals worldwide, with many facing misdiagnosis, untreated conditions, and stigma.
  • Suicide risk in bipolar disorder is significantly higher than in the general population, requiring careful assessment.
Explore insights on bipolar disorder, including suicide risk assessment and comorbidities. Share your insights and experiences today with our February theme!

Psychiatric Times features monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our February 2026 theme focuses on bipolar disorder. Approximately 1 in 200 individuals live with bipolar disorder worldwide. Many patients with bipolar disorder are misdiagnosed, untreated, or experience stigma.1

Suicide risk in bipolar disorder is significantly higher than in the general population; how do you assess risk of suicide in your patients? How do you address comorbid disorders in patients with bipolar disorder? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?

If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com to be featured in our February content series and potentially in a future Special Report/print issue.

Example articles include:

How to Decide Whether Depressions Are Bipolar Depressions

Through the Peaks and Valleys: Assessing and Addressing Suicide Risk in Bipolar Disorder

Investigating the SAINT iTBS Protocol for Bipolar I Depression

Reference

1. Bipolar disorder. World Health Organization. September 8, 2025. Accessed January 29, 2026. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/bipolar-disorder

