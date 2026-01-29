Updating the DSM: Reviewing the New APA DSM Recommendations

Miller explained that the publications proposed 4 domains to serve as a potential organizing template for the next DSM. The first domain, contextual factors, encompassed medical comorbidities, socioeconomic variables, cultural and environmental influences, developmental and functional considerations, and patient-reported quality of life. The second domain focused on biomarkers and biological factors, which were acknowledged as early but increasingly important contributors to diagnosis, monitoring, and understanding the etiology of psychiatric presentations. The third domain addressed diagnoses themselves, including major diagnostic categories, primary diagnoses, severity specifiers, and associated ICD codes. The fourth domain, transdiagnostic features, captured symptoms such as anxiety that could cut across multiple diagnostic categories and co-occur due to diverse etiologies.

Miller reflected that the proposed framework evoked elements of the multiaxial system used in DSM-IV and DSM-IV-TR, which had previously been eliminated in DSM-5. He highlighted parallels between the new contextual factors domain and the former axes addressing medical comorbidities, psychosocial stressors, and global functioning. In particular, he emphasized the value of Axis V and the Global Assessment of Functioning as a longitudinal measure of patient functioning.

Further reflections from Miller on this new DSM discussion are upcoming.

References

1. APA releases roadmap for the future of the DSM. American Psychiatric Association. January 28, 2026. Accessed January 29, 2026. https://www.psychiatry.org/News-room/News-Releases/APA-Releases-Roadmap-for-Future-of-DSM