Why Global Integration Is Essential for the Future of DSM
Key Takeaways
- Shifting toward ICD-12 integration would align psychiatric diagnosis with the global medical standard used across specialties and health systems.
- Adding contextual factors would formalize socioeconomic, cultural, and environmental determinants as diagnostic modifiers influencing symptom expression, access, and treatment response.
John J. Miller, MD, weighs in on APA's plans for the DSM and why global integration with the ICD should shape psychiatry’s future.
As the American Psychiatric Association begins early planning for the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM),
“It makes sense to me to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) and actually integrate or transition DSM into the next iteration of the [International Classification of Diseases] ICD, which will be the ICD-12,” Miller commented in a recent video interview with Psychiatric Times. The video marks the third in a series reflecting on the APA’s announcements outlining the future of the DSM.
How the APA Is Rethinking the Structure of the Future DSM
One recommendation from the DSM workgroup that Miller strongly endorsed was the proposal to add a section on “contextual factors.” This section would include socioeconomic factors, cultural factors, and environmental factors, reflecting a broader understanding of how mental illness presents and is treated in real-world clinical settings.
Miller highlighted the paper, “
Why DSM–ICD Alignment Is Emerging as a Central Issue
Miller also drew attention to a growing disconnect between the DSM and the ICD. DSM-5-TR , which was released in 2022, currently uses ICD-10 codes. Coincidentally, the
The disconnect between the 2 manuals highlights structural differences between a US-based diagnostic manual and a global classification system used across medical specialties worldwide.
Miller noted the importance of ICD-11, which he explained was developed by experts “from 55 countries around the world, from 300 different specialists,” and contains “well over 15,000 different diagnoses.” Miller emphasized that the ICD already serves as the global diagnostic standard for all other medical conditions.
For psychiatry, integration could carry both practical and symbolic weight. “The advantage of this is we’re moving from a United States-based manual to a world-based manual,” Miller explained, adding that integration into ICD-12 could help reduce stigma. “It’s another step in the direction of destigmatizing mental illness.”
Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times; Voluntary Consulting Psychiatrist at Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter/Portsmouth, NH; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.
