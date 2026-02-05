Why Global Integration Is Essential for the Future of DSM

How the APA Is Rethinking the Structure of the Future DSM

One recommendation from the DSM workgroup that Miller strongly endorsed was the proposal to add a section on “contextual factors.” This section would include socioeconomic factors, cultural factors, and environmental factors, reflecting a broader understanding of how mental illness presents and is treated in real-world clinical settings.

Miller highlighted the paper, “ The Future of DSM: A Report from the Structure and Dimensions Subcommittee ,” which is 1 of the 5 that were released from the APA regarding plans for a new addition.2-6 Interesting, he noted of the 14 authors, most are from the United States but 2 bring in international diversity, representing Canada and the Netherlands. “This makes sense because the American Psychiatric Association is obviously a United States organization,” he said, “but this fact will come into play when I talk about my own opinion, my own thoughts and reflections about how the DSM-5TR should evolve into its next version.”

Why DSM–ICD Alignment Is Emerging as a Central Issue

Miller also drew attention to a growing disconnect between the DSM and the ICD. DSM-5-TR , which was released in 2022, currently uses ICD-10 codes. Coincidentally, the WHO released ICD-11 in 2022. “The timing was unfortunate,” Miller said, noting that a commentary in the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated the United States may not transition to ICD-11 until at least 2027.

The disconnect between the 2 manuals highlights structural differences between a US-based diagnostic manual and a global classification system used across medical specialties worldwide.

Miller noted the importance of ICD-11, which he explained was developed by experts “from 55 countries around the world, from 300 different specialists,” and contains “well over 15,000 different diagnoses.” Miller emphasized that the ICD already serves as the global diagnostic standard for all other medical conditions.

For psychiatry, integration could carry both practical and symbolic weight. “The advantage of this is we’re moving from a United States-based manual to a world-based manual,” Miller explained, adding that integration into ICD-12 could help reduce stigma. “It’s another step in the direction of destigmatizing mental illness.”



Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times; Voluntary Consulting Psychiatrist at Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter/Portsmouth, NH; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.

