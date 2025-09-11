Blog

Article

A Psychiatrist's Reflections on the Country

Author(s):

Frank A. Clark, MD

Key Takeaways

  • The text highlights the ongoing societal issues of hate and division, urging for unity and peace.
  • Political polarization is criticized for hindering progress, emphasizing the need for collective effort.
SHOW MORE

Frank A. Clark, MD, reflects on current state of our country.

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

freshidea_AdobeStock Tears America

freshidea/AdobeStock

Dear America,

Here we are again! Another day where weeping wounds plead for praying hands to cauterize our nation’s bumptious vessels spewing hate and division.

We are flummoxed with fear, resulting in a
catatonic state; withdrawn, stiff, and grimacing at the sight of another vivacious human, a devoted husband, and loving father
that is now lifeless.

This is not the time for a tug of war between pedantic donkeys and elephants to espouse rhetoric that polarizes instead of unites.



Furthermore, there is never a time for us to be cavalier or content with the perpetual state of cacophony in our country.

However, there is always a moment and a space for us to resist the status quo and be
perspicacious in our fight for peace.

Frank A. Clark, MD

Frank A. Clark, MD

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!
Related Videos
Related Content
Robert Jay Lifton, MD
September 11th 2025

Robert Jay Lifton, MD: Lifting Us Up From Our Human Abyss

H. Steven Moffic, MD
A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand
September 11th 2025

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

James L. Knoll IV, MD
Whither Psychiatry? Faster, Higher, Stronger—Together
September 11th 2025

Whither Psychiatry? Faster, Higher, Stronger—Together

H. Steven Moffic, MD
Medical Euthanasia in Canada: Current Issues and Potential Future Expansion
September 11th 2025

Medical Euthanasia in Canada: Current Issues and Potential Future Expansion

Mark S. Komrad, MD, DFAPA
Processing Post-election Reactions: Our Patients, Ourselves
September 11th 2025

Processing Post-election Reactions: Our Patients, Ourselves

Ronald W. Pies, MD
Dear America: A Psychiatrist's Reflections
September 11th 2025

Dear America: A Psychiatrist's Reflections

Frank A. Clark, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.