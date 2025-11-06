News|Articles|November 6, 2025

Call for Papers on Use of the PRiSM Instrument: Guidelines for Authors

  • Submissions should explore PRiSM's clinical utility, avoiding false comorbidity, and enhancing psychiatric diagnoses.
  • Early career mental health professionals are encouraged to submit original work, with a focus on PRiSM's application.
Submit to our writing contest for the opportunity to win publication in Psychiatric Times and a $500 prize!

Psychiatric Times welcomes submissions from any mental health professional who uses the Psychopathology Refracted into Seven Modalities (PRiSM) instrument in their research or clinical practice. Entries should address the PRiSM’s ability to point clinicians to a general realm or domain of psychopathology (eg, mood disorders); its utility in challenging or complex clinical presentations (eg, written as a case study); the instrument’s usefulness in avoiding false comorbidity; or its capacity to point clinicians to more robustly validated psychiatric diagnoses. Any pertinent limitations of the PRiSM may also be addressed.

Download the PRiSM Diagnostic Instrument

The PRiSM Diagnostic Instrument is available here.

1. Articles can be in the form of a brief research report, a case study or case series, or a commentary on the instrument’s utility in clinical practice.

2. Psychiatric residents, early career psychiatrists, and other early career mental health professionals are especially encouraged to submit their work.

3. The writing contest is open to residents of the US; void where prohibited.

4. Entries should be original material, not submitted for consideration elsewhere.

5. All bylined authors must have contributed significantly to the piece (ie, no honorary authors).

6. If AI is being used in producing the entry, its use must be disclosed.

7. Entries should be between 1000 and 1800 words in length.

8. Relevant references are encouraged; references should be recent (within 5 years) and presented in AMA style.

9. Authors are responsible for taking take sufficient steps to disguise the identity of patients discussed in case studies and/or obtain the patient’s written permission to publish the report.

10. Full names, degrees (as appropriate), and brief biographical statements with affiliations should be listed for all authors. The corresponding author should be noted, with their email and telephone number listed.

11. Although multiple authors may submit a single piece collectively, any author may only be included on 1 entry.

12. Entries will be scored on a scale of 1 to 10 on the following scales for a possible total of 40 points:

  • Pertinence (ie, how effectively does your submission incorporate and interpret the PRiSM or its underlying principles?)
  • Value added to the discussion (ie, To what extent does your submission deepen understanding, spark reflection, or offer a fresh perspective on PRiSM and its potential use in psychiatry?)
  • General interest (ie, Does your submission engage Psychiatric Times readers and present ideas clearly and compellingly and align with Psychiatric Times’ mission and values?)
  • Original multimedia and visual components (ie, Does the submission include original graphics, figures, video, or audio elements that enhance understanding or engagement?)

In the event of a tie, finalist submissions will be reviewed and judged by Psychiatric Times editorial leadership using the aforementioned scale.

Psychiatric Times decisions are final and not subject to appeal.

13. Submissions should be sent to Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH, Editorial Director, at HDuerr@mjhlifesciences.com with “ENTRY” in the subject line. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2026.

14. Permission for use of the PRiSM is granted by its developers with the understanding that users bear sole responsibility for the well-being of subjects or patients involved in its use.

A $500 honorarium will be awarded to the author or authors of the best paper, as determined by the Psychiatric Times editors. The winning paper will be published in Psychiatric Times, either online, in print, or both, at the discretion of the editors. Other submissions of merit may also be selected for publication in Psychiatric Times. All editorial decisions are final.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest begins on or about November 3, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on January 31, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older. Subject to Official Rules. See legal Official Rules here for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions, restrictions, and complete details. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: MultiMedia Medical, LLC.

