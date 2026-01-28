A New and Improved DSM? The American Psychiatric Association Shares Strategy and Roadmap
Key Takeaways
- The new DSM will include four domains: contextual factors, diagnoses, biomarkers, and transdiagnostic features, promoting a holistic patient evaluation.
- It will be a "living document," updated regularly to ensure alignment with the latest scientific evidence and standards of care.
Along with a new name, the new edition aims to address concerns and critiques of past DSM editions.
The
Four Interacting Domains
The future DSM diagnostic model will include 4 domains—contextual factors that can influence diagnostic formulation, diagnoses, biomarker and biological factors, and transdiagnostic features, explained Oquendo, who serves as the chair of the Future DSM Strategic Committee. “We know and understand that all of these domains interact with each other. These are not independent,” she said. “And the idea behind having all of these domains is really to give a framework to the clinician to make a holistic evaluation of a patient to make their diagnosis and to determine a course of treatment.”
A Living Document
Because of the long intervals between editions, previous editions of the DSM quickly became outdated, the presenters noted. And, although previous DSM architects anticipated the digital versions would allow the APA to make updates, many clinicians adhered to the print version. “There's then inherent discrepancy between the print and digital formats for logistical reasons,” Gogtay said. “As a result, we feel clinicians and other stakeholders may lack uniform and timely access to the most current evidence, that might delay translation of new discoveries into the practice. At the rate at which the science is advancing, we want this process to be as current as possible. In response, what we are envisioning is a living DSM, a scientifically authoritative resource that is updated in a structured, deliberate manner as the new evidence becomes available.”
Gogtay made assurances that changes and updates would be made thoughtfully and judiciously. “We want it to still reflect a commitment to maintaining diagnostic guidance that is always current, accurate and aligned with peer-reviewed scientific evidence that meets the established standards of care,” he said.
Biomarkers and Biological Factors
Alpert explained 2 goals of the new DSM, especially in regards to
“The second goal of biomarkers and biological factors within the future DSM is to develop a rigorous, standardized, evidence-based framework for helping to determine which tests are sufficiently validated—have reached a sufficient point of scientific maturity—to be able to advance clinical care and research,” he said. These tests may help predict risk for the disorder and the course of illness, monitor treatment effectiveness and safety, and individualize treatment (ie, precision psychiatry).
Social Determinants and Quality of Life
The new DSM will also focus on addressing
Although the designers of the new DSM believe addressing these factors will strengthen the DSM andbest support clinicians in helping their patients, Clarke noted the challenge will be in incorporating them, and shared the questions that the committee is grappling with: “Will it be part of the diagnostic criteria, or are we going to embed them into as nodes, into a structured clinical decision making so that we can actually use it to stratify risk? Or will it be used to determine clinical decision making?” She added that the information and process needs to be practical, too. “We also need to think about how do this in a feasible and useful way, so that clinician in busy practice can still benefit from it.”
Moving Ahead
Wills told the media that the committee is “firing on all 8 cylinders” in their efforts to “raise the bar on diagnoses for mental health and substance use disorders” while “staying very closely grounded to the science and the evidence,” which has always been a core tenet of the DSM. Although they could not specify an estimated date of release, Wills noted the committee has been very intentional about shaping the future of the DSM and that more information will be forthcoming, including journal articles detailing the strategies and roadmap.1-6
How might this impact psychiatry and will these changes address the many critiques of the DSM? For expert perspectives and continued coverage, follow PsychiatricTimes.com.
