Is the DSM Helping or Hindering Patient Care? Rethinking Diagnosis, FDA Approval, and Access to Treatment
In response to the APA’s roadmap for the future DSM, John J. Miller, MD, examines how its rigid diagnostic categories may limit clinicians’ ability to deliver care.
In an exclusive interview with Psychiatric Times, Miller framed the issue through what he called the “DSM house of cards,” a metaphor meant to capture both the influence and fragility of the diagnostic system. Across multiple iterations, he noted
One of the most consequential downstream effects, Miller argued, is the way DSM diagnoses become tightly coupled to FDA drug approvals—and, by extension, insurance coverage decisions. Although the FDA appropriately requires a clear diagnostic target when evaluating medications, DSM diagnoses themselves are fluid and subject to change as scientific understanding evolves. “The problem is the DSM diagnoses are fluid,” Miller said, noting that they are “not absolute and will change over time.”
The result, he explained, is a system that places stress on all parties involved—patients, families, clinicians, and payers alike—while delaying or preventing access to optimal treatment. “Ultimately, what happens is our patients do not get access to the best possible treatments,” Miller said.
Although he stopped short of proposing a specific solution, Miller emphasized the importance of clearly defining the problem. He suggested that the field may need to “knock down this house of cards” and re-embrace the DSM as a living framework—one that evolves alongside neuroscience and clinical evidence, without becoming rigidly embedded in regulatory and reimbursement structures.
For practicing psychiatrists, the discussion underscores a familiar tension: balancing diagnostic precision with clinical reality in a system where labels, approvals, and coverage decisions remain deeply intertwined.
Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times; Voluntary Consulting Psychiatrist at Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter/Portsmouth, NH; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.
