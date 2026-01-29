Is the DSM Helping or Hindering Patient Care? Rethinking Diagnosis, FDA Approval, and Access to Treatment

One of the most consequential downstream effects, Miller argued, is the way DSM diagnoses become tightly coupled to FDA drug approvals—and, by extension, insurance coverage decisions. Although the FDA appropriately requires a clear diagnostic target when evaluating medications, DSM diagnoses themselves are fluid and subject to change as scientific understanding evolves. “The problem is the DSM diagnoses are fluid,” Miller said, noting that they are “not absolute and will change over time.”

This disconnect creates challenges in everyday clinical practice. Medications approved for one diagnosis may demonstrate benefit across multiple conditions, yet insurers often deny coverage if the prescribed use does not align precisely with the FDA-approved indication. Miller pointed to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors as a familiar example: initially approved for unipolar major depression, these agents are now widely used across a range of psychiatric disorders. Despite this, coverage may still be denied because “the drug’s not FDA approved for that” indication.

The result, he explained, is a system that places stress on all parties involved—patients, families, clinicians, and payers alike—while delaying or preventing access to optimal treatment. “Ultimately, what happens is our patients do not get access to the best possible treatments,” Miller said.

Although he stopped short of proposing a specific solution, Miller emphasized the importance of clearly defining the problem. He suggested that the field may need to “knock down this house of cards” and re-embrace the DSM as a living framework—one that evolves alongside neuroscience and clinical evidence, without becoming rigidly embedded in regulatory and reimbursement structures.

For practicing psychiatrists, the discussion underscores a familiar tension: balancing diagnostic precision with clinical reality in a system where labels, approvals, and coverage decisions remain deeply intertwined.

Your Thoughts?

We want to hear from you. What are your current frustrations with the DSM? How do DSM diagnoses influence your real-world clinical decision-making? We welcome brief commentaries and/or short video submissions from practicing clinicians you’re your perspectives, challenges, or potential solutions to help shape the ongoing conversation about the future of psychiatric diagnosis.

Dr Miller is Medical Director, Brain Health, Exeter, New Hampshire; Editor in Chief, Psychiatric Times; Voluntary Consulting Psychiatrist at Seacoast Mental Health Center, Exeter/Portsmouth, NH; Consulting Psychiatrist, Insight Meditation Society, Barre, Massachusetts.

