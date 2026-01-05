Presenting Our January 2026 Theme: Consultation Liaison Psychiatry
Key Takeaways
- CL psychiatry is crucial in developing collaborative care models for over 10 million patients with complex conditions.
- Contributions are invited from mental health clinicians to share insights on collaborative care practices and psychiatric manifestations of medical illness.
Explore the vital role of consultation liaison psychiatry in enhancing patient care and emotional well-being in complex medical conditions in our January 2026 theme!
Psychiatric Times features monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our January 2026 theme focuses on consultation liaison (CL) psychiatry. CL psychiatrists and mental health clinicians play essential roles in developing population-based collaborative care models for the more than 10 million patients, and can make a meaningful difference in the emotional well-being of patients with complex conditions.
What collaborative care practices do you employ or have you employed the Collaborative Care Model? What psychiatric manifestations of medical illness have you seen in your practice? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?
If you have something you want to share, whether that's an article, case study example, or CME article, let us know! Write to us now at
