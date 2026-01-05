Presenting Our January 2026 Theme: Consultation Liaison Psychiatry

Psychiatric Times features monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our January 2026 theme focuses on consultation liaison (CL) psychiatry. CL psychiatrists and mental health clinicians play essential roles in developing population-based collaborative care models for the more than 10 million patients, and can make a meaningful difference in the emotional well-being of patients with complex conditions.

What collaborative care practices do you employ or have you employed the Collaborative Care Model? What psychiatric manifestations of medical illness have you seen in your practice? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?