Touch
I remember the first time my fingers
burrowed the swamp where belly joins leg
to feel an artery throb. I was so scared by the sweat
and scars I wanted to call in sick, wanted to call
my mother and cry. But when I finally learned
to feel everything, I became a psychiatrist
who touches nothing but a patient’s hand
at the first meeting and the final good bye—
so different from the priest I watched tonight
at Confirmation, how he held the smooth curve
of each student’s head with his jeweled fingers,
charged them with Holy Spirit, an open palm
pressed to a cheek, his touch so fearless, so certain.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
