Research Recap From the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress
Phase 3 Data Support CT-155 as a Novel Digital Therapeutic for Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia at ECNP
Data from the CONVOKE study showcased positive results with CT-155, a digital therapeutic for treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The trial showed a reduction in negative symptoms, as measured by the Clinical Assessment Interview for Negative Symptoms, Motivation and Pleasure Scale. The digital therapeutic also had a good safety profile with no serious adverse effects. See the news
Seltorexant Well-Tolerated in Adolescents as an Adjunct Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
An update on seltorexant for adolescents showed a favorable safety profile and similar pharmacokinetics to previous adult trials. Results from the study ultimately showed similar safety and tolerability in adolescents compared with adults, and continuing research is supported. See details
New Data on Lumateperone for Prevention of Relapse in Schizophrenia
Lumateperone showed efficacy in preventing relapse in adults with schizophrenia. The drug significantly delayed time to relapse compared with placebo. No notable prolactin or cardiometabolic changes were noted, and rates of extrapyramidal symptom related adverse events were low. Read the full coverage
New ECNP Poster Data on Adjunctive Lumateperone for Major Depressive Disorder
Adjunctive lumateperone for major depressive disorder was shown to improve symptoms of anhedonia, sexual dysfunction, and other elements. Studies 501 and 502 tested the efficacy of 42 mg lumateperone as an adjunctive to antidepressant therapy. Read the data
Early Dose Management and Up-Titration of Esketamine: ECNP Poster Data
In this dose titration study, data showed both a 56 and 84 mg dose of esketamine nasal spray resulted in clinically relevant improvement in treatment-resistant depression. The TRANSFORM-2 study showed greater decrease in Montgomery Asberg Depression Rating Scale total score in the 84 mg group compared with the 56 mg group. See the full trial news
