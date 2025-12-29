Research Recap From the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress

Phase 3 Data Support CT-155 as a Novel Digital Therapeutic for Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia at ECNP

Data from the CONVOKE study showcased positive results with CT-155, a digital therapeutic for treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The trial showed a reduction in negative symptoms, as measured by the Clinical Assessment Interview for Negative Symptoms, Motivation and Pleasure Scale. The digital therapeutic also had a good safety profile with no serious adverse effects. See the news here .

Seltorexant Well-Tolerated in Adolescents as an Adjunct Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

An update on seltorexant for adolescents showed a favorable safety profile and similar pharmacokinetics to previous adult trials. Results from the study ultimately showed similar safety and tolerability in adolescents compared with adults, and continuing research is supported. See details here .

New Data on Lumateperone for Prevention of Relapse in Schizophrenia

Lumateperone showed efficacy in preventing relapse in adults with schizophrenia. The drug significantly delayed time to relapse compared with placebo. No notable prolactin or cardiometabolic changes were noted, and rates of extrapyramidal symptom related adverse events were low. Read the full coverage here .

New ECNP Poster Data on Adjunctive Lumateperone for Major Depressive Disorder

Adjunctive lumateperone for major depressive disorder was shown to improve symptoms of anhedonia, sexual dysfunction, and other elements. Studies 501 and 502 tested the efficacy of 42 mg lumateperone as an adjunctive to antidepressant therapy. Read the data here .

