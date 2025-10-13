Phase 3 Data Support CT-155 as a Novel Digital Therapeutic for Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia at ECNP

The 5 Main Categories of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia
- Amotivation
- Anhedonia
- Asociality
- Affective flattening
- Alogia
Data presented at the ECNP Conference showed CT-155 has promise in reducing negative symptoms of schizophrenia.
Phase 3 data from the CONVOKE study (
Pratap added that the CONVOKE trial was “as rigorous as any drug trial.” Pratap is the global evidence lead of Boehringer Ingelheim, the company developing CT-155, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Washington, Seattle and Boston University, as well as a visiting research fellow at King’s College London.
Treatment via CT-155 resulted in a 6.8-point improvement on the CAINS-MAP vs 4.2 for the control arm, showing statistical significance via Cohen’s D effect size of -0.36 (p=0.0003). Moreover, almost three-quarters (70.4% and 76.5%, respectively) of the patients in both the CT-155 group and the control groups used the app through the end of week 15, demonstrating high engagement. “Seven out of 10 [participants] across both arms were using their app on day 105, which is the last day when the active modules in the app stopped. I have not seen anything in literature [like that] so far,” Pratap said. “This is completely a sea change in that regards. It's an extremely encouraging data for us to see.”
CT-155 demonstrated a good safety profile, with no serious adverse effects and no trial discontinuations associated with it (there were 2 discontinuations in the control group).
“One out of 2 patients with schizophrenia continues to have nontreated negative symptoms,” making negative symptoms “a huge unmet need,” Pratap said. “This is where I believe psychosocial interventions can help bolster real world skills to help them cope with these deficits.”
Although
“On every 2 out of 3 days, or 7 out of 10 days, depending on how you look at it, patients are logging in and completing activities,” he said of the trial results. Data indicated that, on average, patients spent about 8 minutes per day on the digital intervention, which is roughly equivalent to an hour of psychotherapy per week addressing negative symptoms, he added.
The digital therapeutic, which
“The positive primary endpoint results observed from the CT-155 Phase III trial represent an important step forward in exploring how negative symptoms may be better understood, which is an area of long-standing unmet need in mental health care,"
Pratap noted data from the phase 3b trial, which is currently underway, should be available by next year.
