The Second Coming
"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "
Yeats wrote this poem right after World War I, a global catastrophe that killed millions of people. The poem paints a bleak picture, suggesting that civilization’s sense of progress and order is only an illusion, that the centre cannot hold. In the poem, Yeats uses the term “spiritus mundi” which he said is, “a universal memory and a “muse” of sorts that provides inspiration to the poet or writer.”
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
