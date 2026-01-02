Blog|Videos|January 2, 2026

The Second Coming

"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "The Second Coming," by William Butler Yeats to start the new year. Yeats was an Irish poet, dramatist, and writer, and one of the foremost figures of 20th century literature. Yeats published over 30 poetry collections, and won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1912. He also founded the Irish National Theatre Society and the Abbey Theatre. “The Second Coming” is one of his best known poems, which Berlin has read at the end of the past few years.

Yeats wrote this poem right after World War I, a global catastrophe that killed millions of people. The poem paints a bleak picture, suggesting that civilization’s sense of progress and order is only an illusion, that the centre cannot hold. In the poem, Yeats uses the term “spiritus mundi” which he said is, “a universal memory and a “muse” of sorts that provides inspiration to the poet or writer.”

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more