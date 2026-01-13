- Vol 43, Issue 1
The New Suicide Barrier
I’m idling on the parking garage roof,
February sky a grey body bag,
the Berkshires’ stark catalog
of snow-covered maples and oaks
standing solemn and silent and cold,
Mount Greylock still posing as Moby Dick.
My wife waits in the ER five stories below,
black-ice-fractured wrist, pins placed,
arm in a cast, ready for discharge.
And I’m admiring the new suicide barrier,
a black net woven strong enough
to catch a whale, my inner library
flashing on ten thousand suicide risk
assessments I’ve made without a miss,
yet relieved the net’s in place, just in case
I ever jump to the wrong conclusion.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
